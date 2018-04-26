The general contractor for the LA Stadium Project in Inglewood will be hiring Thursday at a job information and resources fair.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, April 26, 2018

Where: Rogers Park, 400 West Beach Avenue, Inglewood

Online Information: Click here

The contractor will be hiring for all jobs, but recruiters are particularly interested in apprentices -- candidates who have little to no experience in trades like welding, electrical, carpentry and drywall.

The project will transform the site of the former Hollywood Park Racetrack in Inglewood. It will become home to a sprawling sports and entertainment venue, featuring a 70,000-seat NFL stadium for the Chargers and Rams. The two teams will starting playing at the new stadium in 2020.