Pursuit Driver Strikes Pedestrian, Dodges Four PIT Maneuvers

A pursuit driver behind the wheel of a mangled Honda who allegedly struck a pedestrian amid the chase continued on despite four attempted PIT maneuvers by police Wednesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Police Department and Culver City police were pursing the car, and despite four PIT maneuver attempts, with car parts flying, the driver kept going.

Los Angeles City Fire Department said amid the chase, the driver struck a pedestrian on a scooter on Westchester Street. The person was taken to the hospital for treatment, and suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

The Honda's windshield was badly damaged, with the rear view window completely knocked out, as the chase continued on the 405 Freeway heading southbound.

California Highway Patrol officers were blocking some freeway entrance ramps, reducing traffic on what is usually a busy stretch of Southern California freeway.

"That is our goal, to keep other drivers away from this driver so in the event they do a PIT maneuver or the driver decides to stop... we can keep other vehicles as safe as possible," said CHP Officer Paul Fox.

The Honda was initially being chased by Culver City police into Inglewood, before the driver circled back into Culver City.

The pursuit had entered the Inglewood area by 11:30 a.m., passing by the iconic Randy's Donut's giant sign, heading eastbound on Manchester Boulevard.

By 12 p.m., the chase had continued onto the southbound 405 Freeway heading into the Torrance area, with police performing a traffic break to protect other drivers from the erratic pursuit.

By 12:40 p.m., the driver had entered the Westminster area, still traveling on the 405 Freeway. Meanwhile, police in the Playa Del rey area were investigating the scene of the hit-and-run, which showed a scooter laying damaged on the ground.

The driver was wanted for felony hit-and-run for allegedly striking the pedestrian.

