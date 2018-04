Two men were found fatally shot early Monday April 30, 2018 in a car in Inglewood.

No arrests were reported in the shooting in the 3600 block of West 7th Street. Police received the report at about 5 a.m.

No weapon was found at the scene, police said.

Yellow police tape blocked off the street for the investigation.