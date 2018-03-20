One Dead, Two Injured in Inglewood Triple Shooting - NBC Southern California
One Dead, Two Injured in Inglewood Triple Shooting

By Oleevia Woo

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    LoudLabs News
    Three people were injured in a shooting Tuesday, March 20, 2018 in Inglewood.

    One man died and two women were injured Tuesday in a triple shooting during a burglary in an Inglewood home, according to Inglewood Police Department Lt. Neal Cochran.

    Police responded to a call of a burglary in process at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 3700 block on W. 106th Street. Upon arrival, officers heard gunshots coming from the home and saw a man running out from the back of the house.

    Los Angeles Police Department Airship assisted Inglewood police and found the alleged gunman hiding under a tarp in the backyard of a house. He was soon taken into custody.

    One witness alleged that officers believe there may be two additional suspects involved in the botched burglary.

    It is unclear if anything was taken from the home. The conditions of the two female victims are unknown.

