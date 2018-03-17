Two undated photos of 34-year-old Juan Guzman, who escaped from the California Institution for Men, are provided by the Chino Police Department.

An inmate from the California Institution for Men was found early Saturday after a brief disappearance, according to the Chino Police Department.



Thirty-four-year-old Juan Guzman, who was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, escaped from the prison’s north yard, according to officials. Upon learning of Guzman’s disappearance, the prison activated its alarm and conducted an emergency count, leading to the revelation of his escape.

Just before 4 a.m. Saturday, he was found hiding on prison grounds.



