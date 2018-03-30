Inspirational, Celebrational Jim Henson Exhibit Heads for LA

The fizzy and effervescent approaches to life, the satirical takes on modern living, and the deep-rooted, multi-layered philosophies of Jim Henson remain close to the hearts of millions, as close as Ernie is to his rubber ducky, Miss Piggy is to her vanity, and Kermit is to his guitar.
The artist who brought the Muppets to the world, in all of their fanciful, whimsical, sometimes complicated, and forever enduring iterations, made a profound impact on both adults and children during his 53 years here. And, nearly 28 years after his passing, we continue to look to the mirthful master's work to inspire, to educate, and to bring joy.
The Skirball Cultural Center can help us with that, when The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited makes its Southern California debut. The large-scale, on-the-road exhibition, which first opened in Seattle in the spring of 2017, will be on view at the center from June 1 through Sept. 2, 2018.
Included in this comprehensive celebration of the master and his Muppet-marvelous creations, which boasts "100 objects and twenty-five historic puppets"? Prepare to admire "(p)uppets from 'Sesame Street,' 'The Muppets,' 'Fraggle Rock,' and 'The Dark Crystal,' as well as handwritten scripts, costumes from 'Labyrinth,' and more."
Oh goodness. Costumes from 'Labyrinth'? 'Fraggle Rock'? Cue the heart-eyed emoji now. A chance to create your own puppet, and more hands-on to-dos, are also part of the "interactive" experience.
Take a look at what's to come in this truly sensational, inspirational, celebrational exhibit devoted to an artist who made a lasting, authentic, and kind-hearted impact upon the world of yesterday and today, and most definitely, of generations still to come.