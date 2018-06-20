The black matte latte offered at RoundK in the Mid-Wilshire area.

Sick of your regular coffee order? RoundK, a Mid-Wilshire coffee shop, offers a black matte latte sure to spice up your regular coffee order.

The latte contains espresso, 98 percent Dutch processed cocoa and almond milk.

And unlike most of the black foods that have captured your Instagram feed's attention, the latter does not use activated charcoal to get its color, rather the baristas use organic coconut ash to give the drink that gothic look.

"The drink itself is supposed to be a dairy-free product," said Robert Kwotkowski, manager of the Los Angeles RoundK location. "We decided to use coconut ash because it's healthier than activated charcoal and the fact that it looks pretty."

Kwotkowski also said that the organic coconut ash is good for detox.

RoundK is inspired by traditional South Korean coffee shops otherwise known as Dah-Bahn.



Other popular and quirky menu items include the egg cappuccino: an egg yolk with a double shot of espresso topped with hand whipped cream.

The cafe is located at 5616 San Vicente Blvd. in the Mid-Wilshire area.