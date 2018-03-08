International Women’s Day was celebrated Thursday with marches demanding respect for women across Asia and Europe as the day recognizes women for their achievements, hurdles and protests. Globally, women’s accomplishments in cultural, social, economic and political aspects are celebrated.

As female empowerment rises in discussions, debates surrounding health care for women in the modern age has been a hot topic internationally.

Interactive maps provided by the Population Reference Bureau 2017 World Population Data Sheet illustrate the health and resources available for women in different countries. Take a look at how women's fertility rates, access to professionals during birth and life expectancy compare globally: