Interactive Pizza Museum to Roll for LA

Hear the words "interactive" and "pizza" together and your pizza-loving mind will likely go to two places. One? The "interactive" part means you'll be making pizza, as in rolling out the dough and spinning unbaked pies in the air and haunting the oven, minute-by-minute, as it crisps up. Two? The "interactive" part means you're eating pizza, and "eating pizza" are two of the most excellent words ever, so add to that, we shan't.



But what if there was a "three" that could be added to this "interactive pizza" list, and it involved pop-up displays and eye-popping exhibits, all built around our eternal devotion to the saucy, tangy, well-cheesed, mushroom-topped icon of ultimate edibility?



Hold the pepperoni, for there actually will be a "three," soon, in Los Angeles, when The Pizza Experience debuts. Well, "soon" maybe isn't quite true, at least when it comes to the cravings of the pizza-needing public — the limited-time destination opens on Oct. 1, 2018 — but you can take the next four or so months to daydream about the "... immersive, multisensory pop-up museum with interactive pizza-themed rooms and activities."



Already daydreaming? Planning your sauce-adjacent selfies? Your pepperoni-perfect pics? Then scroll on for the very first photos, the snaps that capture what this parm'd-out, mozzarella-bella bastion of pizza perfection will be all about. But don't scroll for long, for tickets to The Pizza Experience will go on sale on June 29. Admission is $30.