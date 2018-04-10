A family of bears were caught rummaging through trash Sunday, April 8, 2018 in search for a feast in Monrovia. (Published 56 minutes ago)

Three bears were disappointed to find that several trashcans in a Monrovia neighborhood were empty after they rummaged through them in search of a hefty meal.

The intrusive trio was spotted Sunday, April 8 on Norumbega Drive by David Debetta. The Monrovia resident says the mother and two cubs are the same bears he and his wife had seen picking oranges from their backyard tree last summer.

According to Debetta, the bears are weekly visitors and are very active neighbors.

Debetta can be heard pleading the bears to go elsewhere as they seem to get closer to his home.

"Go to Fred’s house! Come on," Debetta says in the video.

"Okay, okay. Just playing," he said as one bear approached a trashcan near his driveway.



