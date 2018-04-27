Hotel Secrets: I-Team Reveals Dirty Sheets and Towels at Big-Name Hotels - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Hotel Secrets: I-Team Reveals Dirty Sheets and Towels at Big-Name Hotels

By Joel Grover and Josh Underwood-Davis

Published at 10:41 PM PDT on Apr 26, 2018 | Updated 4 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    NBC4 I-Team Reveals Hotel Dirty Secrets

    You expect clean sheets, towels and cups in your hotel room. But the I-Team found some disgusting secrets at big-name hotels. Joel Grover reports for the NBC4 News on Thursday, April 27, 2018. (Published Thursday, April 26, 2018)

    When you check into a hotel, you expect clean sheets, towels and cups in your room. But an NBC4 I-Team investigation has found some well-known hotels don't properly clean rooms, leaving you to sleep on dirty sheets, bathe with dirty towels, even drink from cups used by the last guest.

    The I-Team did a "cleanliness test" at hotels in Southern California vacation spots, including Palm Springs, San Diego and near Disneyland.

    5 Tips to Make Sure Your Hotel Room is Clean5 Tips to Make Sure Your Hotel Room is Clean

    The NBC4 I-Team found that hotels are not always cleaning their sheets. Here are tips to help you before you go.

    (Published 3 minutes ago)

    "Disgusting. I'm speechless," said schoolteacher Steve Steece of Covina, after the I-Team showed him video of the dirty conditions they found at the Palm Springs area hotel where he was vacationing with his wife.

    Using an invisible spray, the I-Team discovered that some hotels don't always change sheets and towels.

    To see which hotels failed our "cleanliness test," watch the video at the top of this page or click here.

    Hotel Secrets: Insider Reveals 10 Dirty Details to KnowHotel Secrets: Insider Reveals 10 Dirty Details to Know

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices