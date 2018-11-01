Irvine Park Railroad Christmas Train Tickets on Sale

The Christmas Train opens at the sweet family attraction in Orange on Nov. 30, 2018.

What to Know Tickets on sale Nov. 1

$15

Nov. 30-Dec. 23, 2018

When do the "eeks" and "boos" of Halloween transform into the jingle-jingles and "ho, ho, hos" of the Christmas season?

There are several signs around Southern California, signs that include our mega mall tree-lightings, the wintry offerings at various theme parks, and when Santa Claus rides down Hollywood Boulevard in the Hollywood Christmas Parade, a Thanksgiving Sunday tradition.

But before all that, tickets go on sale to one of the sweetest of the Southland's celebratory to-dos: It's the Irvine Park Railroad Christmas Train we speak of, of course, the popular seasonal must-do for families, tots, couples, and anyone who loves a cute, choo-choo-ful expression of the yuletide.

And now that it is November, you can bet that tickets are chugga-chugga-ing in this direction. That's right: The on-sale date for the Irvine Park Railroad Christmas Train is Thursday, Nov. 1.

The 2018 dates are Nov. 30 through Dec. 23, and, yes, Santa Claus will be putting in some happy appearances at the Orange-based attraction.

Activities like cookie decorating, ice fishing, and getting behind the wheel of a Rudolph Racer are also part of the day-out, kid-pleasing event. Activities do take separate tickets, so peruse all before you go.

And nab that main ticket, of course, because those can sell out on choice dates, faster than elves can fill Santa's sleigh with toys.

A ticket is $15, while tots ages 24 months and under will ride gratis. As for Santa photos? You can read up on those right here.

Ho, and ho, and ho: November is here, as are the chances to choo-choose one of the most adorable family traditions around for a holiday outing.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations