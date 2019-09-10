Irvine Park Railroad's Pumpkin Patch Soon to Sprout

It's nearly orange-y pumpkin time at the Orange-based family-fun place. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

What to Know Sept. 14-Oct. 31, 2019

Free admission; parking additional

Activity tickets are $6 apiece

Finding a pumpkin patch that's open daily through Halloween can be akin to, well, finding a needle in a haystack, to use an autumn-type analogy.

But weekdayers only need look to a city that has a pumpkin-style name, at least color-wise, for fun on a Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday (and, yes, Thursday and Friday are included, too, though those hardly feel like true weekdays).

We're speaking about Orange, as in the city, and while we marvel at its pumpkin-perfect name, let us also marvel that one of the region's most popular pumpkin-selecting spots will open a week ahead of the fall equinox.

That would be Irvine Park Railroad, the get-in-free attraction that is known for its small, kid-cute train. That costs a little extra to ride, as do the activities, as does parking, but sauntering in to snap a few pictures among the many stem-topped squashes is a pay-nothing enterprise.

And that enterprise begins on Sept. 14 in 2019, a Saturday, meaning you can get your pumpkin patch high jinks on while summer still reigns high and hot.

And, as mentioned, this sweet patch'll keep it cute right through Oct. 31.

Yes, it gets super-extra-busy come that final week before Halloween, so heading there for your photographs in September is always recommended.

Beyond the train rides there are hay rides, chances to get your face painted, cookie decorating, and John Deere Racers, too.

And don't forget about The Great Pumpkin Weigh-off on Sept. 21, should you want to see some stupendous-of-size gourds go for the glory.

The whole rundown of fall-fun haps may be found here. And, again, this is all happening on weekdays, in addition to weekends, beginning on Sept. 14.

Maybe finding that ol' needle in a haystack isn't so tough, after all.

