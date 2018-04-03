Irvine Ranch Conservancy Will Feature Wildflower Bloom in Virtual Tour - NBC Southern California
Irvine Ranch Conservancy Will Feature Wildflower Bloom in Virtual Tour

By Karla Rendon

Published 2 hours ago

    
    Teresa B
    Sunflowers In Bloom

    Nature lovers will be able to integrate their admiration for flowers with technology as the Irvine Ranch Conservancy prepares to showcase wildflowers through a virtual tour on Tuesday.

    Beginning at 6 a.m., participants will be able to see the blooming flowers at the Native Seed Farm on the Irvine Open Space Preserve from the comfort of their preferred environment. For 24 hours, a series of California poppies, sunflowers, longleaf lupine and other flowers will be featured in the virtual tour.

    Each hour in the day’s cycle will have a different bloom posted on the Irvine Ranch Natural Landmarks’ social media.

