Nature lovers will be able to integrate their admiration for flowers with technology as the Irvine Ranch Conservancy prepares to showcase wildflowers through a virtual tour on Tuesday.

Beginning at 6 a.m., participants will be able to see the blooming flowers at the Native Seed Farm on the Irvine Open Space Preserve from the comfort of their preferred environment. For 24 hours, a series of California poppies, sunflowers, longleaf lupine and other flowers will be featured in the virtual tour.

Each hour in the day’s cycle will have a different bloom posted on the Irvine Ranch Natural Landmarks’ social media.