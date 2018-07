A brush fire in Irwindale broke out Wednesday afternoon. By 6:21 p.m. the blaze burned 25 acres and was 50 percent contained.

The Metrolink Gold Line was requested to shut down due to heavy smoke on the 210 Freeway shortly after 5 p.m., according to LA County Fire PIO's Twitter account.

The 210 freeway remains open; however, LA County Fire Department is advising drivers to avoid the area. For updates on this developing story, click here.