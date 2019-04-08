It's Cake, Bundt You Don't Have to Pay for It

Visit a Nothing Bundt Cakes from 3 to 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9 for a free Confetti Bundtlet, all to celebrate the chain's 300th bakery.

What can you do in 300 seconds?

You can count to 300, obviously, if that's what you're in the mood to do. You can enjoy a glass of water, or flip through a magazine, or even cuddle your cat or all three at the same time.

And, if you happen to be at a Nothing Bundt Cakes location from 3 to 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, you can maybe possibly score a free Confetti Bundtlet cake.

That's a five-minute window, or, if you want to look at it a different way, 300 seconds.

It's important to note that number, as the delicious giveaway is being held in honor of the company's 300th shop.

But all bakeries across the land will being going the giveaway route, for those 300 seconds, starting at 3 o'clock on the afternoon of April 9.

That's local time, yep.

And, indeed you guessed it: A Bundtlet is a smaller bundt cake. And surely we don't need to explain the "confetti" part to you, because an edible "confetti" element in a cake is one of life's most light-of-heart, hue-happy joys.

That 300th Nothing Bundt Cakes shop, by the by, is in Jacksonville, Florida. If that's too long a trip for you, there are several shops around Southern California, including in Sherman Oaks, Pasadena, and Granada Hills.

You say that you're a big-time bundt buff? Then you know that this bundt-tastic outfit began in Las Vegas over two decades ago by two bake-talented buddies.

And if you love bundts, you know that, prior to the company's impressive expansion, it was fairly hard to find the retro-fun, curvy-topped confection in any great numbers while out bakery-hopping. It was just one of those truly great treats that needed a comeback, and got it, good thing.

The giveaway won't last long on April 9, bundt you can score a free sweet if you're there at just the right time, during those all-important 300 seconds.

