It's Free, It's OC, and It's a Jamboree

The Orange County Jamboree will hoedown-it-up at Irvine Ranch Historic Park on Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 o'clock.

What to Know Saturday, April 13

Irvine Ranch Historic Park

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jamborees?

They're frankly in short supply these days. Meetings are pretty plentiful, and meet-ups, too, and traffic jams, and inescapable commitments.

And chores? No one would quibble with us when we say they're eternally, well, there, waiting for us to do.

But a get-outdoors, soak-in-the-sunbeams, pet-a-goat party is far too rare, and rarer still is to find a jamboree that is free.

Get ready to embrace a rare occurrence, though, on Saturday, April 13 when the the OC Jamboree returns to Irvine Ranch Historic Park for four fam-fun hours.

Those hours begin at 10 a.m., and wrap at 2 p.m., and include a number of activities that focus on the area's agricultural history.

Those tempting to-dos?

Think "... agricultural-themed crafts, a petting zoo, live music, pickling demonstrations, blacksmith and antique engine displays, a photo booth, tours of the park, and more!"

We're excited for everything, including the "more!," of course, but a pickling demonstration? Stand aside, please, because we'll need a front-row spot for this mouth-puckering program.

There are also two dozen interesting structures on the property that date back decades, giving the OC Jamboree a strong historical component, in addition to its springtime charms and agra-attractions.

Know a lot about OC's Agricultural Past? Or need to begin your knowledge somehow, somewhere?

Irvine Ranch Historic Park is the place, April 13 is the date, and jamboree-sweet revelry is the spirit of the celebration.

