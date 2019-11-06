It's Glow Time for Disneyland's Big Holiday Fun

The Disneyland Resort transforms into the Merriest Place on Earth for the holiday season. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)

What to Know Nov. 8, 2019-Jan. 6, 2020

Anaheim

Believe... in Holiday Magic fireworks, a special World of Color holiday show, the Festival of Holidays, and lots more

To say that the holiday event schedule at Disneyland Resort is as full as a fir that's covered in shiny ornaments is to know Walt's, er, what's up.

Because you know that for two months, plus a few extra days, there'll be loads of special happenings, from the "Believe... In Holiday Magic" fireworks show, to "A Christmas Fantasy" parade, to "World of Color — Season of Light" at Disney California Adventure.

All of those enchanting elements are ready to flower like a large poinsettia, but there will be numerous other new and notable must-sees around The Happiest Place on Earth when the holiday fun debuts on Friday, Nov. 8.

At Disney California Adventure? Oh yes, the oh-so-obsessed-over Festival of Holidays returns, a culinary and cultural adventure that takes guests, by spoon and by song, to places around the planet.

There's also a "Mickey's Happy Holiday" character celebration, one that will find several iconic characters decked out in season-ready wearables (and, hello, there'll be Pixar favorites there, too).

The Three Caballeros will be in the park hosting the "Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party, while, in Cars Land, Mater's Jingle Jamboree and Luigi's Joy to the Whirl will deliver the merry vroom-vroom.

And inside Disneyland park? Sleeping Beauty's Castle will be wearing its elegantly icy finery, while "it's a small world" will incorporate a carol-sweet spirit into its legendary music and look.

Elsa and Anna will be in the parks to say hello to "Frozen" fans, so be sure to wave at the Arendelle royalty should you encounter them during your visit.

Treats? Oh cheerful churros, but there'll be plenty of those, and they'll be themed to the season.

Snacking your way around the parks, from the Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen's handmade candy canes to colorful pastries to savory favorites, is as much a Disneyland tradition as getting that perfect snapshot in front of the 60-foot tree on Main Street, U.S.A. (the one that so nicely bookends the castle, in stature and grandeur).

Which brings us back to the fir covered in shiny ornaments. The Disneyland tree has plenty of those, which complements the oodles to do around the resort during the holidays.

Ready to find the festive at the world's best-known theme park? Ho, ho, go to Anaheim from Nov. 8, 2019 through Jan. 6, 2020 for merry magic of the Mickey-est kind.

