It's Go(at) Time for OC Zoo's Halloween Zoo-tacular

Animals are ready to savor squashes, and other seasonal goodies, at this Oct. 26 celebration.

What to Know Saturday, Oct. 26

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

$2 zoo entry (per person); $5 parking

Go time for Halloween?

That arrives, each and every year, on the last day of October.

But goat time, as in the chance to be among furry friends at the OC Zoo, both of the goatly and non-goatly varieties, gives a roar, a bleat, and a purr earlier in the month.

So tell the kids to find their costumes and make for the Orange-based animal park on Saturday, Oct. 26 for the OC Zoo's Halloween Zoo-tacular.

Something that is as sweet as candy? It's just two bucks to enter, per person. There's a fee for parking at Irvine Regional Park, so remember to have five dollars to stow your car.

Once inside? The fall activities will flower, with crafts and trick-or-treating and a "ghostly" scavenger hunt filling the six-hour schedule.

Oh yes, and several critters will be gifted "pumpkins and special Halloween goodies," if you've ever longed to see a porcupine or mountain lion chaw down on a delicious gourd.

Hoping to arrive early for the 10 a.m. opening? Wise you are, for the first 100 kids age 12 and under who happen to be rocking a costume will "... receive a free gift!" Woot woot.

The larger gift of the day is enjoying animals in autumn, and family-together time, and the chance for your tot to show off his costume five days ahead of Halloween night.

It's one of the sweetest seasonal happenings around, and the $2 admission is also as tangy as a terrific piece of candy.

What's that grunting? It's something furry nosing into a juicy pumpkin. Follow that happy sound, now, to the OC Zoo, and this adorable autumn revelry.

