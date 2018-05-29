It's Happening, LA: Sloth-Adjacent Workout

Pursuing good health, enjoying an energetic workout, and savoring a sweat isn't a one-size-fits-all sort of deal, but we can all agree that our love of animals has a way of popping up in several athletic disciplines. There's the downward dog pose in yoga, and a host of animal movement training exercises, and, yes, even goat yoga. Next up? It's hard to predict where such trends will flow, but know this: There was a Sloth Barre class in Los Angeles just ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, attended by that famous cutie pie Lola.



Perhaps you know Lola from actor Kristen Bell's much-shared story on "Ellen" (Ms. Bell indeed met the sloth, is the heart of the tender tale, and there were tears). Or maybe you've seen Lola relaxing at her home at the Wildlife Learning Center in Sylmar. She's got fame, and presence, and unrushed affability, and she gave the May 24 class at Barre Belle on La Brea Avenue all the awwws as she easily did her Lola-lovely thing not far from the students.



Eager to see more from the POM Wonderful Antioxidant Super Tea happening? There are photos, oh yes there are...