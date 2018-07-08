It's Hecho in LA Day at Smorgasburg LA

Micheladas, good tunes, and comida sabrosa are some of the themes of the July 8 food market at ROW DTLA.

What to Know Sunday, July 8

10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Free admission

When the wind is as hot as an oven on high, and the sun's rays seem to be as scorching as the surface of the sun itself, our fancies will understandably turn to easy and enjoyable refreshments.

Sticking your feet in a small plastic pool filled with ice cubes. Sitting close enough to a fan to do that weird Darth Vader thing with your voice, as you speak directly into the fan.

And, if you're 21 and over, and you like classic cerveza-based beverages, sipping a Michelada on a bright afternoon.

Such a bright afternoon will 100% happen on Sunday, July 8 at ROW DTLA, where Smorgasburg LA will once again spread out with savory eats and ice cream cones and oh-la-la fries and just the sort of walk-around-and-nosh-ables fans have come to expect from this large-scale food fair.

A food fair that is free to enter, oh yeah. Leaving you to save up more dollars for all of the Micheladas you want to try.

Oh, did we say Micheladas again?

That's because the July 8 theme for the weekly pop-up event is Hecho in LA. So, yes, count on finding the lime-spicy sip at the Smorgasburg LA beer garden, as well as a host of tempting eats that pay creative homage to the cuisines of Mexico.

I Love Micheladas is co-presenting the July 8 market.

Giving the great entertainment to loads of grateful ears? Diego Guerrero, Que Madre, and Bob Hernandez will be providing the day's terrific tunes.

And several special vendors will show for the Hecho in LA happening, including Cultura Canvas and Lil' Libros.

It's all on from 10 a.m to 4 p.m., and, yes, it'll be hot, though maybe not as oven-hot as a day or two back. Still, dress for the weather, find a cool drink, adult or otherwise, and enjoy Hecho in LA Day at Smorgasburg LA.

