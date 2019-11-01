It's Movember, Mustache-Growing Fundraisers

Movember is here, which means it is time to put your lip-close follicles to work for the greater good.

What to Know Begins Nov. 1

Men grow mustaches to raise money for men's health; Mo Sisters fundraise, too

An undies run, a workout, and other Movember get-togethers are on the schedule

Our bodycare cupboard, the one where we keep shampoos and lotions and such?

It can brim with products near the end of October, especially if you sprayed your hair with green glitter, or added a few drawn-on fangs to your face, or stuck a couple of peel-off stars to your cheeks.

But the day after Halloween, if you intend to participate in Movember? You'll want push all of the cupboard's creepy cosmetics aside and reach for your razor.

For Movember, which happens each November, involves the growing of mustaches, many mustaches, all to raise awareness for men's health issues and initiatives.

And, yes, the men who intend to sprout hair-laden upper lips by Nov. 30 need to shave on the first day of the month to kick off the whole fundraising shebang.

Of course, if you're not reaching for your razor on Nov. 1, no worries: Anyone can fundraise, and a mustache does not need to be involved.

The Movember HQ has all the details on growing, fundraising, and finding local events.

Attending those happenings isn't a requirement, but community is one of the hearts of the Movember movement, so consider attending the annual Undies Run in Venice on Nov. 9 or an end-of-the-month affair, where you can show off how your full mustache turned out after 30 focused days of growth.

"Tackling prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention" is the call to action for this major, month-long way to help out, sound the call, and connect with others.

Eager to play a part? Start here, Movemberists.

