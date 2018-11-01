It's Movember, Mustache-Growing Give-Backers of SoCal

Movember opens on Thursday, Nov. 1, for a month-long mustache-growing marathon. Participants, including Mo Sistas, will raise money to support men's health. Need a shave? You can head to the Movember Foundation's headquarters in Culver City on Nov. 1.

What to Know Nov. 1-30

Raising awareness and funds for men's health

Shave Day is Nov. 1

Most fundraisers, in general?

They happen on a single day of the year, or perhaps over a weekend or week. All important, yes, and mostly confined to a few hours, each year.

Whatever the length of time involved, however, there are those rare examples of a charitable drive that pops up on the first day of the month and then again on the last (or, indeed, the first day of the following month).

That's only one of the elements that sets Movember apart.

The name of this famous fundraising event strongly (and correctly) suggests it happens in November, and the "M" part can be interpreted to stand for men and for mustaches (and, indeed, mojo and moxie and all of the strength-related "m"-starting words).

Here's the upshot/lowdown on what Movember is about: Participants will shave their mugs on November 1, clean clean clean, all with the purpose of growing a mustache over the next four weeks.

Yes, it can be fanciful. Yes, it can be a huge '70s-glam 'stache, or something a bit more subtle.

And people will back these mustache-growing fundraisers, all to draw attention and funds to a host of men's health issues.

"As the only global charity tackling men's health issues year-round, the Foundation supports the following causes: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention," says the Movember Foundation, which is headquartered in Culver City.

You can start by shaving at home, or you can make for the Movember & Co. barbershop for a straight razor shave. Here's where to book, and all of the prices for the various services.

Are you a Mo Sista? Definitely, you can participate, too. Start here.

Are you into attending the beginning and end-of-Movember parties? They do pop up in solid numbers around Southern California. And, yes, the mustache bearers do love showing off their furry-fabulous looks come the close of November.

Watch this site, but, for now, best get to 'stache-ing up, all in the name of men's health.

