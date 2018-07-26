It's No Stretch to Say This Disneyland Auction Is Huge

When hinges creak in doorless chambers, and strange and frightening sounds echo through the halls... That is the time when you may be able to bid on an original Stretching Portrait or Doom Buggy from the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Resort. More treasures from the Happiest Place on Earth await your bid-and-win skills at the That's From Disneyland! auction from Van Eaton Galleries, coming up in Sherman Oaks on Aug. 25 and 26, 2018.



Over 750 items from the collection of collector Richard Kraft are included in the truly incredible auction, which boasts several attraction vehicles and rare items. Mr. Kraft has sterling ties to the Mouse-magical mythos: He's the agent of some true music-making Disney powerhouses, including Alan Menken, Danny Elfman, and Richard Sherman. "This exhibit is the ultimate bon voyage party to a collection that has brought me so much joy over the years," is the happy word from Mr. Kraft.



But wait: That's From Disneyland! is so huge, like Matterhorn-huge, that the pop-up auction and exhibition is being housed at a larger facility, a capacious space that's not too far from Van Eaton Galleries. How big is the exhibition? Get ready: It's on display inside a 20,000-square-foot building. Look for all of these joyful gems to go on view from Aug. 1 through 24 at 13730 Riverside Drive, and not at the Ventura Boulevard location of the galleries. "Special events and concerts" will happen throughout the month at the display, so check back with Van Eaton to see all of the Dis-tastic happenings.