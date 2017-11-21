It's Turkey Trot Time, Southern California

Trotting downtown? Or in Long Beach? Or in Dana Point? Or in Burbank? Don your best cranberry-themed outfit and get to running. (Pictured: Lei Wang/Long Beach Turkey Trot)

What to Know Thursday, Nov. 23

DTLA, LBC, Anaheim, and beyond

Costumes are encouraged at some events

The feast-related fact of the matter when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner is this: You won't be able to devour everything on the table.

True, you might be able to eat a little bit of everything, from the yams to the green bean casserole to the tofurky to the turkey to the rolls to the apple-pecan-caramel pie.

But consuming every last bite of everything you see you before you?

Nope. No way. Not going to happen, nor should it happen, no ifs, ands, or gravy boats.

Likewise, you won't be able to participate in every Turkey Trot offered around Southern California in 2017. You could probably cover each one over a decade or so, if you hopped around between places, but in a single year? It would be like trying to swallow a whole tofurky on your own.

That's because Turkey Trots, as a general rule, all concurrently happen at the very same moment: Thanksgiving morning, while the biscuits are baking and the cranberry jelly ring is setting.

So choose where you'll don your bib on Thursday, Nov. 23, and find out if costumes are allowed, then trot for...

DTLA: City Hall is the start and end point. The routes? Pick a 5K, a 10K, or the Widdle Wobble for the younger set (it's a one-miler). Midnight Mission is the beneficiary, so sign up and help out now.

Long Beach: Love some beachy air with your T Day dash? You'll begin at the Granada Boat Launch Ramp. There are a couple of distances to choose from, and the funds raise help the Community Action Team.

Burbank YMCA: A before-the-run expo? A Kids Fun Zone? You got it, times two. The course'll take runners into downtown Burbank, with a start at the Y. Both the 10K and 5K competitives go at 7:30.

Anaheim: Join the Plymouth Rock 'n' Run, which is trotting into its 10th anniversary this year. The beneficiary is the Reeve-Irvine Research Center at UC Irvine, which "supports spinal cord injury research." Where to go? Yorba Regional Park.

Dana Point: A costume contest, a Kids' Gobble Wobble, and a Health & Wellness Expo are just three of the highlights of this annual supporter of local charities and nonprofits. "Run the race BEFORE you STUFF your face!" is the call to action. Dana Point Harbor is the place to go.

Topanga: Desire a hill-ier, Topanga-terrific experience before heading back home for the big dinner? Consider the XTERRA Turkey Trot, which takes to the "scenic trails at Trippet Ranch at Topanga State Park."

Riverside: Dig the history-laden buildings of the downtown area? That's just what you'll be hoofing it by at the 3rd annual Turkey Trot. Find your details and such here, Riverside runners.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations