It's a BOGO Kind of Mother's Day at Ike's

Do you and your mom need a super-filling snack on May 12? She'll get her sandwich free, at Ike's, if you show the one-day offer while ordering.

What to Know Sunday, May 12

Buy one, get one ("Show post to redeem offer")

"One free sandwich per Mom"

How many sandwiches did your mom make you over the years?

A thousand? More than that? And did she always use just the cherry jam you liked, and a squirt of mustard, if you like cherry jam with mustard, and did she squish the bread together with love?

Moms are like that, and plenty of mothers have provided plenty of sandwiches to plenty of kids over the years.

And many of those kids, now grown-up, are spending Mother's Day 2019 spoiling their moms, with outings to gardens, movies, and other holiday-happy spots.

But if you and Mom need to sandwich-up after all of your Mother's Day excursions, and you're both feeling a hankering for something hearty, and you'd like to visit a place with California roots, squish on this: Ike's Love & Sandwiches, which began in the Bay Area over a decade ago, has a Mother's Day BOGO offer.

As in, buy a sandwich, get a free sandwich, if you order in a shop, and not by phone or online, and if your mom is with you, and if you show the Ike's employee this page right here, which has the offer on it.

Are there a few asterisks? Of course. Add-ons, for example, will be extra, but surely you'll spring for those, if your mom likes her 'wich piled high with goodies.

You'll also want to find Southern California locations. Those include Northridge, Burbank, Westwood, and Long Beach.

And hours, too, are important to know. Because if you do brunch with your mom, and then a garden, and then a beach, and then a museum, you'll need to make sure your sandwich swing-by is timed accordingly.

Again, this BOGO Mother's Day promotion is, yes, only on Mother's Day 2019, which falls on Sunday, May 12.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations