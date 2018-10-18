It's a Bird! It's a Plane! It's... Baby Trump?

A Baby Trump balloon, once spotted flying high over London, will be in the air over downtown LA Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.

The famous Baby Trump balloon will fly through the sky in downtown Los Angeles Friday morning ahead of Politicon, an unconventional political gathering this weekend.

The balloon will take to the skies over the 110 and 10 interchange outside the LA Convention Center beginning around 8 a.m.

This will be the Baby Trump balloon's West Coast debut. It was first released into the air at a protest in London this past summer.

Baby Trump depicts President Donald Trump wearing a diaper, holding a phone in his hand, with an angry look on his face.

Politicon will be held this Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. at the Convention Center and feature politicians and big names in entertainment, including Adam Carolla, Alyssa Milano, Ana Navarro, Ann Coulter, former Governor Chris Christie, Clay Aiken, Dennis Rodman, Henry Winkler, Kathy Griffin, Tomi Lahren, and more.

