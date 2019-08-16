It's a Food Fest for Tots, at Kidspace in Pasadena

Pick up healthy eating tips for your young'uns and jump into a host of appetizing activities on Aug. 17 and 18, 2019.

What to Know Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena

Aug. 17 and 18, 2019

With museum admission (cooking classes are separate tickets)

Food festivals are frequently billed as being a-ok for families, but that doesn't mean that they're especially oriented for kids.

Of course, your little one may enjoy the appetizing offerings, of course, but attending an event that's built around introducing our tots to the world of food, and moreover healthy choices, is a far rarer opportunity.

But such a chance is popping up at Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena on Aug. 17 and 18, 2019.

That's when the super-fun educational institution will team up with The Creative Kitchen to stage a snack-tastic, learn-about-nutrition, activity-rich party, one that includes cooking classes and more.

Name? Kids Food Fest. Purpose? Kids + food, good choices, fun times.

If you have a child who is into cooking shows, this could be just their event.

So what's on the menu? Tie on a napkin and look for "... contestants from MasterChef Junior, a Cake Walk, and more on the Main Stage!" A Balanced Plate Scavenger Hunt is also on the schedule (yep, there's a goody bag to win), as is the "Weelicious Smoothie Project" and cookie decorating.

Yum and yum.

And if you're seeking out fresh inspo for lunch-packing, given that we're just at the start of many months of school-ready lunch-makery, the Kids Food Fest will also alight on that big topic, with ideas aplenty.

Most activities are part of your admission to the museum, but note that cooking classes are ticketed separately.

You and your brood enjoy great bites each day. Why not swing by a festival that puts the tempting and healthful spotlight on those bites, as well as on ways tath kids can connect with cuisine in a positive and tasty way?

Find out more about the Kids Food Fest, which began in New York and has now found a plate, we mean place, in Pasadena.

