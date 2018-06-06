It's a Free Block Party for Pasadena Playhouse's 100th

Make for the historic district on Saturday, June 9 for live music and lots of to-dos. It costs nothing to attend the community celebration.

What to Know Saturday, June 9

noon to 10 p.m.

Free

Boisterous and vocal high spirits on raucous display in a theater?

That's behavior that's generally reserved for the actors on the stage, all told.

Sure, you may clap with enthusiasm at a play's conclusion, and even "woot" a bit, if you're in a wooting mood, but sitting quietly, and not crinkling candy paper, and not chatting with your neighbor, are the practices best observed during a live dramatic performance.

There is, however, an exception to this, and it involves a theater marking a centennial, and throwing a block party, one that's free and open to all who want to come listen to tunes and make art and enjoy a 10-hour cultural-tacular, which is sort of a name for a spectacular hosted by a theater.

It so happens that the Pasadena Playhouse is marking its centennial and, whoa, such a coincidence: There will be a super-sized centennial-celebrating block party, that is free and full of good vibes/times/things to do.

The date is Saturday, June 9, the start time is noon, the wrap time is 10 at night, and the place is El Molino at Colorado.

California Feetwarmers, Caught a Ghost, Boogaloo Assassins, Pasadena Conservatory of Music, Makoto Taiko Drumming, Ballet Folklorico Quetzal, and several other tune-making, dance-creating troupes and artists will appear on the main stage.

There's a kid's stage, too, and a whole buncha of activities. ("Buncha" conveying the fact that there is a lot to do.)

A silent disco, printmaking, "(i)nteractive one-on-one experiences with immersive actors," a science fiction trivia quiz and a host of other zazzy jump-in/join-in pursuits dot the full schedule.

There are tours, too, of the playhouse, so hop on one if you'd like to know more about the venerable venue's storied history.

We mentioned this is free? So free. But bring money for food, for Spyros Gyros, New School of Cooking, Flaming Kabob, and a number of other cuisine-serving specialists will also be there.

It's a robust party for a truly special place, a destination that's delivered so many drama-filled thrills and comedic moments to so many audience members over so many decades.

Call it a true central point of the Crown City, a cultural gem in a culture-rich town. So stop by, wish the venue a happy 100th, and, oh yes, join the birthday cake celebration at 3:55 in the afternoon.

Happy first centennial, Pasadena Playhouse! Here's to 100, and another 100, and another 100...

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations