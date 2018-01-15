It's a Free Target Holiday Monday at LACMA

Call upon the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Monday, Jan. 15, for free, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

It's understandable if you have your eyes fully on the final Sunday in January, if "free" and "museums" and "art" and "community" are words flowing through your mind and heart at the moment.

For Sunday, Jan. 28 is indeed the day when over three dozen regional art, history, and cultural institutions waive admission as part of the oh-so-so-SO-popular Museums-Free-for-All Day.

But there is a free day to keep in mind, and it is going on on Monday, Jan. 15, in honor of the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

It's happening at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, on the Miracle Mile, and if you just guessed that this might be a Target Free Holiday Monday, you'd be spot on and 100% correct.

The museum is open through 5 o'clock, and the permanent exhibitions are open and ready for visitors.

Also? Special events will dot the schedule, with tunes courtesy of Diana Purim and Eyedentity. The performers will summon the big sound and big joy, via Hip-Hop, Acid Jazz, and numerous other musical genres and styles, at 12:30 and 2:45.

Aspiring artists can learn about East Asian brush painting at the Boone's Children Gallery, though keep in mind tickets are timed.

As for all of the exhibits you'll want to see? Here. As for parking? That fee isn't waived, so keep that in mind. As for a beautiful day of ideas, deep emotion, and art as a future-looking scope and a path to new tomorrows?

It's on now, in honor of a great visionary, at 5905 Wilshire Boulevard.

