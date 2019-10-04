It's a Pumpkin Spice Party at Astro Doughnuts

Head to the Santa Monica-based Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken on Oct. 5 for "a daylong celebration of pumpkin spice culture."

What to Know Saturday, Oct. 5

10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

2309 Main Street in Santa Monica

Pumpkin festivals? They're pretty plentiful in this world when autumn arrives.

Pumpkin spice festivals? They're not actually yet a thing, though with the seasonal flavor's ever-growing popularity, one imagines that pumpkin spice celebrations may soon be as popular in October as corn mazes and carving workshops.

Good news: Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken is at the fall-fun forefront of the pumpkin spice party movement, lest you were concerned that no one out there would rally around the trendy flavor's festival potential.

For the Santa Monica outpost of the company is throwing a full on Party in the Pumpkin Patch, "a daylong celebration of pumpkin spice culture."

It's the centerpiece event in the eatery's month-long Pumpkin Spice Takeover promotion.

What will the happening, which will pop up on Saturday, Oct. 5, involve?

Doughnut decorating, yes. Yarn crafting, yippee. DJ tunes, terrific. And the chance to pick up some pumpkin carving tips from a jack o'lantern pro.

As for the pumpkin spice front at the festivity? There are several goodies, inside the shop, for sale, and they're all sporting a spicy flair.

The Fall Fried Chicken Sandwich includes a pumpkin spice doughnut and spiced pumpkin chutney slaw, while a pumpkin spice beer dipping sauce accompanies the Autumn Fingers, which are, yes, chicken fingers.

And that Pumpkin Spice Doughnut? Oh goodie, the glaze is the spiced element, but there are toasted pumpkin seeds, too, to make us full of pep.

And pepitas, too, of course.

Even if you can't swing by the pumpkin spice shindig on Oct. 5, you can call upon Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken at any time during October, where the PS love'll continue via special menu items, all month long.

