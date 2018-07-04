It's a Star-Spangled Santa Monica Sweepstakes

Heading to Santa Monica for the Fourth of July? Or through July 11? Visit the tourism center on Main Street, snap a pic with the big Uncle Sam hat, hashtag it, post it, and maybe win something cool.

What to Know On display through July 11

Santa Monica Travel & Tourism Center

2427 Main Street

Hot dog buns are chewy, sparklers are bright, and the hat atop Uncle Sam's noggin is large, as in very large, as in the tallest topper you've ever seen.

But what happens when the most famous clothing item of one of America's most enduring and iconic representatives gets really, really big?

A patriotic sweepstakes just might be attached, a contest with a cool, spendable prize, and an event that weaves winningly into the very day upon which it shall launch.

That day is Wednesday, July 4, as in the Fourth of July, and the star-spangled sweepstakes involves a few festive steps.

Number one? If you happen to be in Santa Monica on the holiday, which many people will be, given the city's beachy, have-fun draw, then be sure to stop by the Santa Monica Travel & Tourism center at 2427 Main Street.

The aforementioned Uncle Sam hat is located inside, and you'll want to pose by the sizable chapeau for a snapshot.

Then? Hashtag your snap with #seesantamonica, post it on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, and cross those fingers, once you unhand your phone.

Why is the finger-crossing advised? There's a $250 AMEX card for "(o)ne lucky winner, selected at random..." Where to spend it? Santa Monica Travel & Tourism suggests the "... local restaurants and businesses that make Santa Monica a destination worth celebrating for visitors and locals alike."

The sweepstakes is on through Wednesday, July 11, the date of the drawing, so make for Main Street soon, and, if you can, on Independence Day, when the tourism office will be open through 5:30 p.m.

And if you happen to have your very own Uncle Sam hat? Which is a nifty thing to have in the closet?

Wearing it will only add another layer of playfulness to your patriotic picture, a festive Fourth photograph with, just possibly, a pretty festive prize for one photographer at the end.

The red, white, and blue sweepstakes must-knows may be found here.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations