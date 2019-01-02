It's a 'Vegandulgence' January, at Salt & Straw Ice Cream - NBC Southern California
It's a 'Vegandulgence' January, at Salt & Straw Ice Cream

The Elvis Peanut Butter Banana Split is just one of the artisanal offerings at the boutique scoop shops.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Published 28 minutes ago

    Salt & Straw
    A quintet of cool vegan offerings from the artisanal ice cream company? You can find them, all January, at your local Salt & Straw.

    What to Know

    • All January

    • Five limited-time vegan flavors

    • Larchmont, Arts District, Downtown Disney, and more locations

    Encountering a host of flavors, whether they're new to us, kind of familiar, or the same spicy/sweet/tangy/salty zing we gravitate to most of the time, is something that happens on a daily basis.

    But, let's be real: The holidays have a way of over-flavoring our senses, leaving us to feel as if all other months are depleted in the "new flavor" department.

    Not January, and not at Salt & Straw, the small-batch ice cream company that's become known for introducing a small line-up of nom-able flavors, each and every month.

    Yes, we said "nom-able" and not nominal, just to clarify.

    And now for the newest noms in the just-debuted Vegandulgence series. Yep, these are vegan ice creams, all of them, and yep again, they'll be available throughout January 2019, at your local Southern California Salt & Straw scoop shop.

    Find one nearby in Venice, the Arts District, Downtown Disney, and a few other spots.

    And those vegan-tastic flavors? Good golly but they to tempt: Toasted Coconut Milk & Cookies, The Elvis Peanut Butter Banana Split, Candied Apricot Faux-yo, Oatmeal Moon Pies with Aquafaba Marshmallow, and Heidi Ho's Lemon Chevre Cheesecake are all on the lickable list.

    As for the appetite-stoking breakdown on these vegan offerings? Check out Heidi Ho's Lemon Chevre Cheesecake, for example, which includes "... cashew Ne Chevre blended into coconut milk and lemon and swirled with gluten-free crust crumbles."

    One more vegan-oriented takeaway from the Vegandulgence flavors? Salt & Straw will offer a menu that's comprised of at least 20% vegan flavors, all 2019, making this limited-time event more of a peek into the future.

