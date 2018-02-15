It's an Amazing Huell Howser Presidents Day Marathon

Spend over seven hours on Monday, Feb. 19 traveling to a host of Golden State parks and monuments, with the beloved TV host providing the lively commentary, on KCET.

Online quizzes that ostensibly prove you're a true-to-the-core Californian?

That you're really the kind of Golden State devotee who knows where the best date shakes are and the chillest beaches and a million other details about this grand and vast place?

Such tests are plentiful nowadays, no doubt.

But, really, all Californians eager to prove their Californianess only need answer this one question, "yes" or "no," to prove their deep knowledge of our state: When you see a waterfall, or quirky museum, or a beautiful view, do you, in your heart and head, narrate what you're seeing in the exact manner that Mr. Huell Howser might have?

That'll be a big "yes" for a lot of us, period, full stop. We might even vocalize "that's amazingggg!" at a spectacular sight, to further honor the much-missed travelogue host, who passed away in 2013.

But we can still turn to Mr. Howser to gregariously guide our journeys to some of the most amazingggg spots around our state, thank goodness. Episodes of his popular public television series still air regularly, like "Visiting with Huell Howser" and "California's Gold," and sometimes, wonderfully, KCET will run a full-on, multi-hour marathon.

Monday, Feb. 19 will be such an occasion, when over seven hours of Howser-happy goodness will fill our screens. It's all in honor of Presidents Day, so you can count on the episodes centering around California-based national parks and monuments, as well as presidential libraries.

The episodes, which will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, will include stop-bys at the libraries dedicated to President Nixon and President Reagan, as well as visits to Devils Postpile National Monument, Sequoia National Forest, Yosemite Falls Trail, and Lassen Volcanic National Park.

There are several more adventures and wonders to behold during the marathon, you betcha, and you can also bet that Mr. Howser will affably approach each majestic moment, as he long did, with a real curiosity, a sense of reverence, and an authentic yearning to know more.

And, of course, to know more about the people who work and care for our state's treasures, too. The host's enthusiastic questions and clear support for all of his interview subjects remained one of the reigning hallmarks during his long career.

There are over 1,000 episodes of various Huell Howser series in existence, but to spend time with a few choice selections, all to honor the holiday, do save time on Presidents Day to travel the Golden State with a truly amazingggg guide at the lead.

