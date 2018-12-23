It's the Free LA County Holiday Celebration, in DTLA

The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles will perform at the 2018 LA County Holiday Celebration on Monday, Dec. 24.

What to Know Monday, Dec. 24, 3 to 6 p.m.

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

Free

Foods that arrive in pre-determined segments are popular at the holidays, from chocolate oranges (with their easy-to-take candy slices) to all sorts of cakes and tarts.

This can, of course, make grabbing dessert at a party easier, but thinking in segments can also help us to de-stress those especially hectic, task-packed days.

Take Christmas Eve, which can be full-to-brimming for many. The morning segment can be busy with dinner prep, and the evening segment rocks its traditional rites, but as for the afternoon?

That segment, at least in Southern California, has long been especially celebratory, culturally rewarding, and very, very free.

We're talking, of course, about the Los Angeles County Holiday Celebration, the nearly-six-decades-along entertainment presentation that features some of our region's best dance troupes and singing groups.

And the three-hour extravaganza is ready to shine/warble/twirl again, at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Music Center, from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 24.

Have that segment of your day mostly free?

Get there on the early side, then enjoy performances by The Daniel Ho Trio, Le Ballet Dembaya, Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles, Paso de Oro Dance Company, Tres Souls, and several other area gems.

It's a gift to the community from the LA County Board of Supervisors, and it has been swaying, crooning, ringing bells, and leaping joyfully into the air since the late 1950s.

Making this SoCal seasonal favorite the tastiest and most ancipated segment of a culture-loving fan's busy Dec. 24.

Have time in the afternoon to head to DTLA? Fa and la and la.

Don't have time to do downtown? The 59th annual LA County Holiday Celebration will be broadcast live on PBS SoCal. You can also find it streaming, also live, on the PBS SoCal site.

