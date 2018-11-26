It's the Ho, Ho, Happiest Holiday Auction on Earth

No, Disneyland Park can't fit under a Christmas tree, but rare and wonderful elements from the iconic theme park's past most certainly can. And helping fans on this gift-finding front? Van Eaton Galleries, in Sherman Oaks, which has become the go-to auction house for all sorts of Mickey-amazing artifacts. And several of those artifacts are going up for bid, at the brand-new "Disneyland Online — A Holiday Auction."



The gavel falls just over three weeks ahead of Christmas Day, giving you time to wrap that "Captain EO" signed poster or Haunted Mansion replica. Want to see all of the wondrously biddable offerings before they are bid upon come Saturday, Dec. 8? A spin by the Van Eaton Galleries site should sate your curiosity, but you can peek first at a few fantastical finds below...