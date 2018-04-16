'JAWS' Exhibit Swims for Catalina Island Museum

As far as gill-rocking water residents go, you're more apt to come across a flying fish off Catalina Island in the springtime than a Great White shark the size of Bruce, the famous mechanical shark from the blockbuster film "JAWS." But if you head onto the island, from April 21 through Sept. 16, 2018, you will come across Bruce, and other props and sketches from the Steven Spielberg-helmed gem.



Eek? Oh yeah, you bet, but consider that this timeless film has proven to be a warm-weather classic, and a work that has strong associations with island places beginning with the letter A. (In the case of "JAWS" it was the fictional Amity Island, of course, while the real-life Avalon is the biggest city on Catalina Island.)



"JAWS: The Art of Fear in Filmmaking" turns its fin for the Catalina Island Museum, which will host the cinematic display all summer long. Gems and treasures from the collection of production designer Joe Alves will be on view, including "... the original storyboard drawings, scouting photos, behind-the-scenes photographs of the film crew in action, plus original props and ephemera from the film."



How to get to the Catalina Island Museum? Like most people do: By boat, of course, which will allow you and yours to say, at least once, the film's most oft-quoted line. (You actually won't require a bigger boat, as most real-world ferries that zoom between the mainland and Catalina are notably larger and fleeter than the vessel seen on screen.)