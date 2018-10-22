Jackson 5 Costumes, More Treasures Go to Auction

The chance to peruse "... a comprehensive selection of some of the most memorable items ever worn, used, or owned by the world's biggest stars and in some of our most beloved films"? It's truly scintillating stuff, if you're a through-and-through music and/or movie fan. Even more thrilling, though, is bidding for a piece you've long daydreamed about, one that would complete a collection or receive a spotlight-ready place in your home.



Prepare yourself, movie and music mavens, for "The Legends: Iconic Hollywood and Music Memorabilia Auction" will take place at GWS Auctions of Agoura Hills on Saturday, Nov. 3. Time to plan about the set of Jackson 5 costumes you've always wished for or the "practice" ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland during rehearsals for "The Wizard of Oz." Take a peek now at some of the starry finds that are going on the block in early November...