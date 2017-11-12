A.J. Bouye #21 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs with the football after an interception in overtime of their game against the Los Angeles Chargers at EverBank Field on November 12, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

The Chargers are still the Chargers.

Phillip Rivers threw a backbreaking interception in overtime, and Josh Lambo kicked the game-winning 30-yard field goal moments later, as the Jacksoville Jaguars clawed back to stun the Los Angeles Chargers, 20-17 at EverBank Field on Sunday afternoon.

After forcing the Jaguars to punt on their first possession of overtime, Rivers was intercepted on third down by A.J. Bouye, and the cornerback returned it down to the 2-yard line, setting up the game-winning field goal by Lambo.

Lambo's kick was tipped at the line of scrimmage, but the ball still had enough to just barely sail over the uprights, giving the Jaguars the victory.

@VictionaryHD@Nfl@Chargers Sad day in the NFL For the

LA Chargers :( pic.twitter.com/WWLQAYqtDB — Sub To My YT!!! Road to 1k!!! hypee (@TheMUTManYT) November 12, 2017

Before the the dramatic finish, the Chargers appeared to have secured the victory late in the fourth quarter when Tre Boston intercepted Blake Bortles with 1:48 left in the game.

One play later, Austin Ekeler fumbled the ball and Jaguars' defensive tackle Malick Jackson recovered it and ran all the way to the end zone for the touchdown. However, after a replay review, Jackson was ruled down after recovering the fumble, negating the touchdown, but setting up Jacksonville nicely on the Chargers 36-yard-line.

As fate would have it, Bortles was again intercepted by Tre Boston three plays later and for the second time in less than a minute, it appeared as if the Chargers defense had stepped up to seal the victory.

Here is the game ending INT that #Jaguars Blake Bortles threw, one of the ugliest INTs you'll see and this was with the game on the line, #Chargers will win pic.twitter.com/CBSVkzgijf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 12, 2017

However, Jacksonville still had all three of their timeouts and after forcing the Chargers to punt on a three-and-out, they got the ball back near midfield with 1:08 remaining in the ball game.

This time, Bortles drove the Jaguars down the field (with some help from a Joey Bosa penalty) and Lambo connected on a 34-yard field goal that sent the game to overtime, ending a wild two-minute sequence in regulation.

Bortles finished the game 28-for-51 for 273 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, as the Jaguars have won 3-in-a-row for the first time since 2013.

Rivers finished the game with 235 yards and two touchdowns, but his lone interception proved to be the difference in the game.

Both Rivers touchdowns went to rookie running back Austin Ekeler who finished with five catches for 77 yards and two scores, the first running back to have two touchdowns of 20 or more yards since Jamaal Charles in 2013.

Corey Grant scored the first touchdown of the game for the Jaguars on a fake punt that he took on a direct snap and ran for 56-yards for the score.

Former USC Trojans receiver Marquis Lee caught a 6-yard touchdown in the third quarter and then completed the two-point conversion one play later to tie the game at 14-14.

Coming off their bye week, the Chargers knew they were in for a daunting task facing the NFL's number one ranked defense in Jacksonville.

Entering the game, the Jaguars were allowing a paltry 14 points per game and featured one of the best secondaries in the league.

However, the Chargers also have a top 10 defense, and led by former Jaguars coach and current defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, the Bolts kept the vaulted Jacksonville running attack in check, as they held rookie Leonard Fournette, Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon to just 45 yards combined.

Bradley was fired by the Jaguars just 11 months ago after going 14-48 as head coach. Before the game, many of Bradley's former players and assistants greeted the coach in a reunion on the field.

Injury Update:

The Chargers received good news earlier in the week that middle linebacker Denzel Perryman was cleared to play and returned to action on Sunday. Perryman led the game with eight solo tackles. No one else in the game had more than five.

Jaguars receiver Allen Hurns left the game with a right leg injury.

Up Next:

The Chagers will host the struggling Buffalo Bills next Sunday at StubHub center as head coach Anthony Lynn faces his former team for the first time.