Jane Fonda Parts Ways With Her Swanky Beverly Hills Pad

A sale is pending for Jane Fonda’s modern estate in the celebrity-rich enclave of Trousdale Estates.

The Redfin listing shows an offer has been accepted for the Beverly Hills home, which was last priced at $9.95 million.

This home is for lovers of eco-conscious and open-concept living. The front door opens to a foyer that leads to a glass elevator. The expansive main level provides a welcoming space where the living room and dining room are seamless. There's a stacked stoned fireplace, bar and chef's kitchen with a large center island.

The eco-minded home boasts electric panels, a solar-heated pool and thermal glass windows, according to the listing held by Jade Mills and Valerie Fitzgerald of Coldwell Banker Previews International. It features four bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms on more than 7,100 square feet of living space. There is, of course, a gym inside, along with a meditation garden and fountain.

Take a tour of the glamorous home:

We're in Beverly Hills to check out the private estate of Jane Fonda and Richard Perry. It's palatial yet intimate and as regal as it is comfortable. It's no wonder it caught the eye and affection of Hollywood royalty.