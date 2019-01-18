Four storms socked Southern California this week, marking the season's first stretch of significant rainfall. So how much rain did we get?



The storms drenched the region with 8.47 inches of rain at San Gabriel Dam, north of Azusa, 6.21 inches at Getty Center, 5.57 inches in Beverly Hills, 3.63 inches in Malibu, 3.44 inches in downtown Los Angeles and just over 3 inches at Los Angeles International Airport. In Orange County more than 5 inches of rain fell in Huntington Beach, 4 inches in Anaheim, 3.12 inches in Fullerton and 2.62 inches at John Wayne Airport.



It turned out to be enough to improve drought conditions in Southern California. Scroll down for maps showing where conditions improved in Southern California.



"We're on the right track, but we would like the rain to continue in just a gradrual amount," said NBC4 forecaster Shanna Mendiola.



It should be noted that the Sierra Nevada Mountain snowpack provides Californians with the vast majority of water, making it a key factor in statewide drought conditions. A statewide update including this week's storms will be released next week.