Jared Goff is PFWA's Most Improved Player

On Friday, The Pro Football Writers of America announced that Jared Goff has been named the NFL’s Most Improved Player of the Year.
The second-year Los Angeles Rams quarterback finished the season with a 26-13 playoff loss against the Atlanta Falcons. However, the team remained positive and look forward to having a stronger 2018 season.
Goff threw for 28 touchdowns and passed for 3,804 yards with just seven interceptions in the 2017 season, while he finished with a 100.5 QBR. He lead the Rams to an 11-5 record and is the first Rams quarterback to win the award, which has been given out annually since 2000.
This was the third award won by a Rams player this week. RB Todd Gurley won Offensive Player of the Year and head coach Sean McVay as Coach of the Year. Cooper Kupp was named to the All-Rookie team.
Goff had five touchdowns and seven interceptions in seven starts in the 2016 season. He completed 54.6 percent of his passes with a 63.6 QBR under then head coach Jeff Fisher.
“You can draw on those experiences and I think this year being able to play in 16 games — because he ended sitting out of that last one [of the regular season] — will serve him really well,” McVay said. “He’ll be able to look at himself critically, learn from some of the mistakes. He did a lot of really good things too. I think it allows him to go into the off season program with a lot of confidence."