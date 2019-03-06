'Aquaman' Jason Momoa's Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing - NBC Southern California
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 
Interactive Radar
logo_la_2x

'Aquaman' Jason Momoa's Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing

"A half-hour out of Palm Springs the plane wanted to start a fire ... so yeah. Good old fire department, gotta love 'em."

By City News Service

Published Mar 6, 2019 at 6:32 PM | Updated at 6:49 PM PST on Mar 6, 2019

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    'Aquaman' Jason Momoa's Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images
    Jason Momoa leads a Haka dance at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Aquaman" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Dec. 12, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

    A plane carrying "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa made an emergency landing Wednesday at Palm Springs International Airport.

    The Cessna Citation 560 XL was en route from Los Angeles to Phoenix when it made the unscheduled stop in Palm Springs due to a possible engine fire that turned out to be a false alarm.

    "Well we've got ourselves a slight delay," Momoa said on a video posting on his Instagram account. "A half-hour out of Palm Springs the plane wanted to start a fire ... so yeah. Good old fire department, gotta love 'em."

    Momoa posed for a photo with firefighter-engineer Andy Meza, which is featured on a Palm Springs firefighters' Instagram posting made just before noon about the "aircraft emergency."

    According to the post, Meza "told his crew, 'Not on my watch boys ... not on my watch."

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Copyright City News Service
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices