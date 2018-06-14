Jeff Goldblum to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor Jeff Goldblum attends the 2017 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 19, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WGAw)

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be unveiled Thursday honoring actor Jeff Goldblum, who has appeared in some of the highest-grossing films in history.

Ed Begley Jr., who appeared with Goldblum in the 1985 horror comedy "Transylvania 6-5000," and Norm Eisen, a former U.S. ambassador to the Czech Republic who was an inspiration for the character Goldblum played in the 2014 comedy "The Grand Budapest Hotel," will join him in speaking at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony in front of the Hologram USA Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.

The star is the 2,638th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars. The ceremony will be livestreamed on walkoffame.com.

The ceremony comes eight days before the release of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," in which Goldblum portrays mathematician Ian Malcolm for the third time in the franchise. He also played the character in the initial 1993 film "Jurassic Park" and the second installment, "The Lost World: Jurassic Park," which was released in 1997.

Goldblum also appeared in "Independence Day," which was briefly the second-highest-grossing film worldwide of all time behind "Jurassic Park," and its 2016 sequel, "Independence Day: Resurgence."

Goldblum's other credits include the 1978 Oscar winner for best picture "Annie Hall," appearing in a party scene as a man who forgot his mantra, and two other best picture nominees, "Nashville," playing the silent Tricycle Man, who rides a long, low-slung three-wheel motorcycle and serves as a structural connector for scenes in the film; and "The Big Chill," as Michael Gold, a journalist for People, part of a group of college friends reunited by a friend's suicide.

Goldblum also starred in the 1986 remake of the science fiction film, "The Fly."

Goldblum received an Emmy nomination in 2005 for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for "Will & Grace." He was a cast member on the eighth and ninth seasons of "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." Goldblum also appeared on episodes of "Friends," "Glee" and "Portlandia" and twice hosted "Saturday Night Live."