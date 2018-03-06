 Jenni Rivera's Life in Photos: From a Girl With a Dream to a Music Icon - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Jenni Rivera's Life in Photos: From a Girl With a Dream to a Music Icon

47 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

Many remember Jenni Rivera as an adult and strong-willed woman, but few knew her as a child.
Here some images of different stages in the life of the Long Beach artist.
More Photo Galleries
Meet America's Youngest Billionaires
2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News
Connect With Us
AdChoices