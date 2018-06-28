JetBlue Offering Free Flights for Firefighters Honoring Capt. David Rosa

Long Beach Fire Capt. David Rose, 45, was fatally shot as he responded Monday June 25, 2018 to a fire and explosion.

JetBlue is offering to fly firefighters from across the country for free so they may attend the funeral service for fallen Long Beach Fire Capt. David Rosa, according to Long Beach Fire Fighters.

JetBlue is offering the free airfare up to three days before and three days after Capt. Rosa’s funeral service. The memorial service is set to take place July 3 at 10 a.m. at the Long Beach Arena.

To get free airfare, sworn firefighters can call 1-800-JetBlue (538-2583). Then ask for "Fallen Officer Booking" and mention fallen Fire Capt. David Rosa.

When on the phone, be prepared to give the following information:

Fire Department name and local number

Badge number

Fire Department email

Up to two members from a fire department can fly for free.

Capt. Rosa died Monday after being shot responding to an explosion at a high-rise senior home. Thomas Kim, a 77-year-old resident of the complex, has been charged with capital murder in Capt. Rosa's death. Prosecutors said Kim set off an explosion in the Long Beach retirement home in an attempt to kill his neighbor before he shot at responding firefighters and killed veteran Capt. Rosa.