Corona police were seeking the public's help to two men who assaulted a woman in her home before making off with jewelry, officials said. The incident happened Thursday when a man knocked on the front door of a home in the 1400 block of J.T. Eisley in Corona, officials said in a news release. The homeowner didn't recognize the man so she did not answer the door. Within minutes she heard noises in her kitchen. The men took off in a silver Mercedes.