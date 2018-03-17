Stan Lee found a new pair to call superheroes after one legendary NFL player and his wife saved the famous comic-book writer lost one of his most prized beings.



Lee’s beloved Pomeranian, Charlotte, mysteriously went missing last week. The pooch’s disappearance prompted a frantic search and an array of “Lost Dog” flyers posted near his Hollywood Hills neighborhood. With no response on Charlotte’s whereabouts, Lee began to lose hope when an unexpected hero answered his call.



Multi-award-winning NFL player Jim Brown, along with his wife Monique, found the little dog in their yard. She was described as scared and was missing her collar, according to Lee’s business partner, Keya Morgan.



The Brown’s searched for the pup’s owner but with no collar or registered microchip on her, the hunt for her family proved to be a bit difficult. After roaming through their neighborhood, they came across Lee’s “Lost Dog” flyers. Only living a mile away from Lee, the Brown’s were able to reunite him with his missing pooch.



“We are so happy that Miss Charlotte is home with her family,” Jim and Monique Brown said in a statement. “As dog owners and animal lovers, we only did what was natural. The reward was seeing her back in Stan’s arms safe, sound and happy!”



Lee is ecstatic to have his pup back after her disappearance.



“Jim Brown is the real superhero and he’s the real Black Panther and we are so grateful to him for saving our little puppy,” Lee said.



He and Charlotte sent the Brown’s purple orchids and a thank you letter expressing their gratitude for the reunion.



“I love you, I love you, I love you,” the card said. “Thank you for getting me home safely, and looking forward to seeing you again and introducing me to all my sisters. Much love, Miss Charlotte.”