Jingle by Jollywood, a Free Tinseltown Pop-up Party

We're often told to think in terms of our brand, and about how the public might perceive us, and what image we must strive to live up to, day after day.

Santa Claus has always been shipshape in this arena, for many people can name several different prominent qualities that swirl, like snow, around the famous and festive figure.

And Hollywood, and the movies and TV, have absolutely played a ho-ho-hand in the fashioning of Mr. Kringle's colossal superstardom, at least over the last century or so.

Thus call it a happy homecoming, of sorts, when Mr. and Mrs. Claus stop by Tinseltown on the afternoon and evening of Saturday, Dec. 8, all to attend Jollywood, a four-hour pop-up party at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard (a block east of the Pantages, in the Eastown courtyard).

"Stop by" doesn't nearly give their arrival the acclaim it shall so deserve, for the celebrated pair will show up in an LAFD firetruck.

Cameras up and out, Jollywood revelers, for this splashy, Hollywood-style entrance. The red carpet will be replaced, of course, by a red fire truck, and the fashionable red outfits the Christmas couple is known for sporting.

Entry is free, free, free, upping the "jolly" factor promised in the name.

But, indeed, there will be holiday-themed cocktails for sale, thanks to Wood & Vine. (Yep, wassail will be on the libation line-up, further upping the holiday-a-tude of the event.)

Carolers, a gift market, tunes, and "sweet treats" will be part of the convival doing, as well.

The Jollywood Entertainment District — we mean, of course, the Hollywood Entertainment District — is the organization behind the community-sweet get-together.

A get-together that begins at 5 p.m. on Dec. 8, so plan an early arrival, if you want to see one of Hollywood's most famous and enduring star couples roll up in their Los Angeles Fire Department ride.

