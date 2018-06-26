Job Fair in Riverside to Offer More Than 70 Open Positions

Southern California residents looking for career options are in luck. A job fair boasting a wide array of diverse positions will be held at the Mission Inn in Riverside Thursday, and admission is free for job seekers.

The fair will feature 12 employers hiring for over 70 job titles, said Rick Flynn, a regional event manager for National Career Fairs.

Those titles include sales managers, caregivers, IT technicians, accountants, drivers, telemarketers, border protection officers and much more.

"We really do get all kinds [of employers]," Flynn said.

The 12 employers with booths at the fair are:





ADT

AGA

Bob’s Discount Furniture

California MENTOR

Keller Graduate School of Management at Devry University

Diamond Resorts

General Atomics and affiliated companies

Heavy Equipment Colleges of America

Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce

New York Life

The Entrepreneur's Source

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The fair will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday. More information can be found on National Career Fairs’ website.