Job Fair in Riverside to Offer More Than 70 Open Positions - NBC Southern California
Job Fair in Riverside to Offer More Than 70 Open Positions

Twelve different employers will set up booths in Mission Inn in a free event for prospective employees

By Austin Green

Published 44 minutes ago

    The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa

    Southern California residents looking for career options are in luck. A job fair boasting a wide array of diverse positions will be held at the Mission Inn in Riverside Thursday, and admission is free for job seekers. 

    The fair will feature 12 employers hiring for over 70 job titles, said Rick Flynn, a regional event manager for National Career Fairs.

    Those titles include sales managers, caregivers, IT technicians, accountants, drivers, telemarketers, border protection officers and much more.

    "We really do get all kinds [of employers]," Flynn said.

    The 12 employers with booths at the fair are:


    • ADT
    • AGA
    • Bob’s Discount Furniture
    • California MENTOR
    • Keller Graduate School of Management at Devry University
    • Diamond Resorts
    • General Atomics and affiliated companies
    • Heavy Equipment Colleges of America
    • Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce
    • New York Life
    • The Entrepreneur's Source
    • U.S. Customs and Border Protection

    The fair will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday. More information can be found on National Career Fairs’ website.

